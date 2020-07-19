BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 26.17%.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $63.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BANF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. BancFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

