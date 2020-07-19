Band Protocol (BAND) Price Tops $3.04 on Exchanges

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for about $3.04 or 0.00033171 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $62.24 million and $17.58 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.01885743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00087062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00186412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

