BeatzCoin Price Reaches $0.0002 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 59.4% higher against the dollar. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $294,667.86 and approximately $202.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002315 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000179 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000180 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,536,001,802 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

