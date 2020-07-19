BiblePay (BBP) Price Hits $0.0001

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. BiblePay has a market cap of $333,672.70 and approximately $7,353.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BiblePay has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One BiblePay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, C-CEX and CoinExchange.

About BiblePay

BiblePay (BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,409,090,158 coins. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org.

BiblePay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

