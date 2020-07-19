BitCapitalVendor Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and $39,777.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.05 or 0.04958010 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019862 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031875 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

