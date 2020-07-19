Bitcoin SV Price Tops $172.74 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $172.74 or 0.01886198 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Huobi, Bitrue and DragonEX. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.19 billion and approximately $1.00 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00087263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00186458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001989 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00115294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,464,290 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Coinbit, CoinEx, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, Trade Satoshi, Gate.io, Bitrue, Bitkub, Coinsquare, OKEx, CoinBene, FCoin, Bitbns, Binance, Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit, Altcoin Trader, IDAX, CoinZest, Coinsuper, MBAex, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, Hotbit, Koinex, Cobinhood, Korbit, DragonEX, Kraken, BX Thailand, Indodax, WazirX, Poloniex, Bibox, Kucoin, Bithumb, BigONE and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

