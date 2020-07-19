Blockpass (PASS) Market Cap Hits $161,472.98

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Blockpass has a market cap of $161,472.98 and $307.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.65 or 0.01886110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00086753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00186135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

