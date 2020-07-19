BlockStamp (BST) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $513.00

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 50.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded down 43.5% against the US dollar. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $513.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TOKOK and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002515 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,980,456 coins and its circulating supply is 26,437,490 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

