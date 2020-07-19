Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Receives $26.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 226,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $359.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.15. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $26.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.12 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 50.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,052,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 269,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 162,486 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 373,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 122,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.