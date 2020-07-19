Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

NYSE BHR remained flat at $$2.66 during trading hours on Friday. 599,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,871. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $89.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.73.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

