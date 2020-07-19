Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to post sales of $140.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.19 million to $142.37 million. Brandywine Realty Trust reported sales of $137.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $565.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $554.31 million to $572.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $571.89 million, with estimates ranging from $561.59 million to $583.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,238.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.66. 2,591,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,507,321. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

