Bread Market Capitalization Achieves $10.44 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Bread has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $10.44 million and approximately $592,674.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045764 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.31 or 0.04958931 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019900 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031911 BTC.

About Bread

Bread is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.