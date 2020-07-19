British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.44. 3,117,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,415. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $45.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in British American Tobacco by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in British American Tobacco by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

