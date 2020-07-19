Brokerages Anticipate Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) to report sales of $14.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.30 million and the highest is $14.40 million. Asure Software posted sales of $24.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $64.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $65.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $69.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.72 million.

ASUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Also, Director Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 18,555 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $138,605.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 493.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth about $943,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,536,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after buying an additional 62,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 2,861.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 97,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,759. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

