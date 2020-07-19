Brokerages Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.37. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.47). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $46.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.41 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGC. BidaskClub cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of PGC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 49,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,016. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $327.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

