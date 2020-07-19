Brokerages Anticipate United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $917.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) will announce sales of $917.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $879.62 million and the highest is $938.00 million. United States Cellular reported sales of $973.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USM. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

In other news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 12,612 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $417,961.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,422.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 60,000 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,085.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,773 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,446 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in United States Cellular by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 37,202 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $4,623,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in United States Cellular by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in United States Cellular by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 38,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,807. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.60. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

