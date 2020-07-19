Brokerages Anticipate Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.02. Yamana Gold posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yamana Gold.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 12.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 4.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 13.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. 16,203,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,360,675. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.