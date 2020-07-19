Brokerages Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $236.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to announce $236.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $220.70 million to $248.40 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $304.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $984.30 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.61. Astec Industries had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 62.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.69. 161,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.23. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $49.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

