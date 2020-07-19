Brokerages Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.47. Donaldson posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, VP Amy C. Becker sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $131,980.48. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $62,800.00. Insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $1,420,636 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 44.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 19.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $48.09. 330,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,875. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $58.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

