Brokerages Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. KBR posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBR. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen began coverage on KBR in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $636,101.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,739.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 848,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after acquiring an additional 153,788 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of KBR by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 653,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 268,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 79,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,597,000 after acquiring an additional 139,055 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of KBR by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 120,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KBR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,574. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. KBR has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

