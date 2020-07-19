Brokerages Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will report $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.80. NVIDIA posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Nomura raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.95.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 49 shares of company stock valued at $14,574 and sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $2,767,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,016,000 after buying an additional 32,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 88,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,829,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $408.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,550,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,868,608. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA has a one year low of $147.39 and a one year high of $431.69. The stock has a market cap of $250.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

