Brokerages Expect ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.13). ORBCOMM reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.

ORBC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

NASDAQ:ORBC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. 509,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.16. ORBCOMM has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,533,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after buying an additional 381,054 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 800,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 269,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 260,128 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

