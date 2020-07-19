Brokerages Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.03 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will report sales of $101.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.30 million to $102.50 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $97.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $427.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $433.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $493.40 million, with estimates ranging from $488.00 million to $500.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VECO shares. BidaskClub lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

VECO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.64. 285,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.33. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

