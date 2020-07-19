Brokerages Expect Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Zions Bancorporation NA reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation NA.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

In other news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 1st quarter valued at $19,487,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter valued at $89,690,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,104,000 after acquiring an additional 732,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 1st quarter valued at $19,280,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. 2,320,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

