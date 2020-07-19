Brokerages Set LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target at $84.10

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.51. 429,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,467. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.62. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $466,056.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,193.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $1,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,159 shares in the company, valued at $19,896,026.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 25.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

