Brokerages Set Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target at $30.64

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $73,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $109,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,765 shares of company stock worth $1,361,379. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Phreesia by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHR traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.17. 226,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,591. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.71. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.92 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

