BT Group (LON:BTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BT Group (LON:BTA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 183.33 ($2.26).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTA. Barclays decreased their target price on BT Group from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BT Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.71) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of BT Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 125 ($1.54) in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

About BT Group

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.