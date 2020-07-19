Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) will post sales of $113.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.00 million. Calix reported sales of $100.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $460.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $453.10 million to $467.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $489.95 million, with estimates ranging from $474.90 million to $505.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.55 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CALX. increased their target price on shares of Calix to $10.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $37,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,304,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 716,508 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $3,015,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 854,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 274,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Calix by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,922,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 257,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Calix by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 307,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Calix stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.72. 1,615,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,072. The company has a market cap of $846.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Calix has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

