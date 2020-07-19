Cartesi (CTSI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.20 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.01887932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00086933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00186570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,241,667 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

Cartesi Coin Trading

Cartesi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.