Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to post sales of $181.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $186.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.80 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $187.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $764.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750.10 million to $775.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $815.68 million, with estimates ranging from $799.40 million to $830.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $182.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of CWST traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.35. 182,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39.

In related news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,761.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $520,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,850,605.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,908 shares of company stock worth $7,442,191. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 48.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.