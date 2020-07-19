Catex Token Achieves Market Cap of $107,444.64 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Catex Token has a total market cap of $107,444.64 and approximately $428.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.02 or 0.04959224 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019808 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031878 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.