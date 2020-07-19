Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CENT. BidaskClub lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of CENT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 55,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,364. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 12,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $409,051.23. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,841.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Colligan sold 10,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $321,721.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 705 shares in the company, valued at $22,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,893 shares of company stock worth $901,993 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 17.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

