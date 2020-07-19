Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHWY. Wedbush upped their price objective on Chewy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82. Chewy has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 72,055 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $3,432,700.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,139 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 21,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $1,035,891.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,667.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 978,008 shares of company stock valued at $47,345,441 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,004,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,536,000 after purchasing an additional 204,180 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,193 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Chewy by 69.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Chewy by 25.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,828,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,562,000 after buying an additional 372,823 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 17,783.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,512,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,700,000 after buying an additional 1,503,945 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

