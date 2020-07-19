Chiliz Price Tops $0.0121 (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX and IDEX. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $56.76 million and $2.85 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.72 or 0.01887393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00087178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00186011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,686,390,036 tokens. Chiliz's official website is www.chiliz.com

The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

