ChronoCoin One Day Volume Tops $5,517.00 (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. One ChronoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChronoCoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. ChronoCoin has a total market cap of $7.12 million and $5,517.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00053568 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin (CRYPTO:CRN) is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io

Buying and Selling ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChronoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChronoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

