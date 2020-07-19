Chronologic Price Tops $0.13 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. In the last week, Chronologic has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a total market cap of $128,636.86 and approximately $289.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.72 or 0.01887393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00087178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00186011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,236,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,434 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

