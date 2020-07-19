CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $832,188.71 and $24,190.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009649 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006630 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000591 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028938 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,479,625 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

