Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1104 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLQ opened at $11.41 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

