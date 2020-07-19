Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0897 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

