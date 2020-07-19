Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.22). Codexis posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million.

CDXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens started coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Codexis from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $26,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,006.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,285.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth $16,672,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Codexis during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 52,572 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Codexis by 57.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Codexis stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 233,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.29 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.62. Codexis has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

