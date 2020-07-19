Comparing Frontline (NYSE:FRO) & Grindrod Shipping (NYSE:GRIN)

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Frontline and Grindrod Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline 1 1 5 0 2.57 Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00

Frontline presently has a consensus price target of $11.57, suggesting a potential upside of 51.24%. Grindrod Shipping has a consensus price target of $11.55, suggesting a potential upside of 278.69%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Frontline.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontline and Grindrod Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline $957.32 million 1.57 $139.97 million $0.82 9.33 Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million 0.18 N/A N/A N/A

Frontline has higher revenue and earnings than Grindrod Shipping.

Volatility and Risk

Frontline has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Frontline and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline 23.46% 20.41% 8.04% Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Frontline shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Grindrod Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Frontline beats Grindrod Shipping on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 8 owned tankers and 2 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

