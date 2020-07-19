Conceal Market Capitalization Achieves $826,944.47 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001123 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Graviex and STEX. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $826,944.47 and approximately $298,582.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00048358 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00757454 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.13 or 0.01782611 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00168470 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009591 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00162937 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.32 or 0.99706547 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 16,742,345 coins and its circulating supply is 8,049,018 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex, TradeOgre and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

