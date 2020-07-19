Contrasting Comerica (NYSE:CMA) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NYSE:PMBC)

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Comerica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Comerica and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica $3.82 billion 1.29 $1.20 billion $7.81 4.55 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $71.26 million 1.14 $5.68 million $0.24 15.25

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. Comerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Comerica has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Comerica and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica 5 13 4 0 1.95 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comerica presently has a consensus price target of $46.13, suggesting a potential upside of 29.80%. Given Comerica’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Comerica is more favorable than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Comerica and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica 21.37% 10.77% 1.07% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 3.51% 1.65% 0.17%

Summary

Comerica beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. It also offers various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services comprising fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. It also sells annuity products; and life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The company also engages in the securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, and Michigan, as well as in Arizona and Florida, Canada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and letters of credit and import/export financing services. As of March 6, 2019, it operated seven locations in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties, Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

