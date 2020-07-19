Couchain (COU) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $5,901.68 and approximately $3,170.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Couchain has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Couchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045836 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.89 or 0.04970639 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019535 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00056042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031811 BTC.

COU is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,200,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain . Couchain’s official website is couchain.io

Couchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

