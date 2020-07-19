County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Receives $24.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICBK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on County Bancorp from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Hovde Group cut County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of ICBK traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. 7,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.16). County Bancorp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $627,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $337,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the first quarter worth $136,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

