Cred Price Up 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Cred has a total market capitalization of $14.05 million and $3.61 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cred has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One Cred token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kyber Network, DDEX and UEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cred alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.65 or 0.01886110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00086753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00186135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 838,749,675 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, DDEX, OKEx, UEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.