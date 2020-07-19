CREDIT Price Hits $0.0000 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, CREDIT has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. CREDIT has a market cap of $235,192.01 and $29,444.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00053558 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

