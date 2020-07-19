Crown (CRW) Price Tops $0.0579 on Top Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Crown has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $329.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0579 or 0.00000633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,150.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.25 or 0.02450666 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00640733 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000194 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000666 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 25,120,649 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crown.tech

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

