Cryptaur 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,431.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.61 million and $1,431.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045836 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.89 or 0.04970639 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019535 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00056042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031811 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,410,321,427 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

