Cryptocean Price Hits $0.35 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $50,143.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045820 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.35 or 0.04963450 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019594 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031829 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,126,374 coins and its circulating supply is 8,204,276 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.